The Presidential Fitness Test is coming back

Will the president's economic policies slow down the economy?, businesses along the U.S.-Mexico border feel the uncertainty of tariffs negotiations, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East met with Israeli hostages' families over the weekend.
President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met over the weekend with hostages' families in Israel, a week after ceasefire talks fell apart. This as many continue to express outrage over hunger in Gaza.
This week, HEAL Palestine, a non-profit organization, will carry out the largest known evacuation of wounded children from Gaza to the United States. Co-founder Zeena Salman shares some of the children's stories.