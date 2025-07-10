North Carolinians split on Trump's immigration policies, poll finds

A new poll from Catawba College shows North Carolinians are deeply divided on President Trump’s handling of key issues, including immigration.

The poll, released this week, surveyed 1,000 people across the state. About 47% said they feel confident in Trump’s decision-making on immigration. But the numbers split drastically along party lines. Only 17% of Democrats were confident, compared to 87% of Republicans.

There were differences by race and ethnicity, too. Only 36% of Hispanics and 28% of Black non-Hispanics were confident in his decision-making on immigration, compared to 55% of White non-Hispanics.

Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College who conducted the poll, says the divide did not surprise him.

“We know that oftentimes a lot of policies generate very divided and heated opinions about particular issues, and I think immigration, and particularly deportations, are a perfect example, at least here in North Carolina," Bitzer said.

Bitzer says North Carolina’s divisions on immigration reflect its position as a battleground state with fault lines on all political issues.