UNC Charlotte student visas restored, school confirms

UNC Charlotte says six international students who recently had their visas revoked are no longer facing deportation. The students, from India and Nigeria, had their visas terminated earlier this month.

The university confirmed to WFAE that the federal government has now reinstated them. UNC Charlotte says it encouraged the students to continue working with immigration attorneys for legal guidance. The six are among thousands of international students nationwide whose visas were recently restored after earlier revocations by the Trump administration.