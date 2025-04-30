Bringing The World Home To You

UNC Charlotte student visas restored, school confirms

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
WFAE

UNC Charlotte says six international students who recently had their visas revoked are no longer facing deportation. The students, from India and Nigeria, had their visas terminated earlier this month.

The university confirmed to WFAE that the federal government has now reinstated them. UNC Charlotte says it encouraged the students to continue working with immigration attorneys for legal guidance. The six are among thousands of international students nationwide whose visas were recently restored after earlier revocations by the Trump administration.

