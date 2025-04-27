Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

عائلة واحدة. هجوم واحد. 132 اسمًا. تحقيق غزة

By Daniel Estrin,
Daniel WoodAbu Bakr BashirAnas BabaAhmed AbuhamdaMahmoud RehanConnie Hanzhang Jin
Published April 27, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.
Mahmoud Rehan
/
NPR
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

أكثر من 51 ألف فلسطيني قُتلوا في حرب إسرائيل مع حماس، بحسب مسؤولي الصحة في غزة. أعدنا بناء ما حدث في واحدة من أكثر الغارات الإسرائيلية دموية في الحرب.

View the project »

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a visual journalist at NPR, where he brings data and analyses into complex topics by paired reporting with custom charts, maps and explainers. He focuses on data-rich topics like COVID-19 outcomes, climate change and politics. His interest in tracking a small outbreak of a novel coronavirus in January 2020 helped position NPR to be among the leading news organizations to provide daily updates on the growth and impact of COVID-19 around the country and globe.
See stories by Daniel Wood
Abu Bakr Bashir
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmed Abuhamda
Mahmoud Rehan
Connie Hanzhang Jin
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
More Stories