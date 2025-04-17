Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How much of the VA's budget savings will go to patient care? Collins says it's 'up to the President'

WUNC | By Steve Walsh
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins (center) cuts the ribbon on a new outpatient clinic in Chesapeake, Virginia April 10. The clinic is opening with less than a third of the staff it needs to run at full capacity, but Collins said the agency plans to ramp up staffing in stages.
Steve Walsh
/
American Homefront
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins (center) cuts the ribbon on a new outpatient clinic in Chesapeake, Virginia April 10. The clinic is opening with less than a third of the staff it needs to run at full capacity, but Collins said the agency plans to ramp up staffing in stages.

When Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins cut the ribbon this month for a new outpatient clinic in Chesapeake, Virginia, the event underscored the challenges facing the agency as it attempts to implement the Trump Administration's spending cuts.

This part of Virginia has one of the fastest growing veteran populations in the country, and the clinic is opening with less than a third of the staff it needs to run at full capacity. Collins has said the VA will increase staffing in stages.

Still, the region hasn't been spared from VA staff cuts. A dozen probationary workers were initially let go, while others have accepted buyouts. Collins has given the VA until August to cut 15 percent of its agency wide budget.

"It's a goal," Collins said of the cost cutting target. "It's not mandatory. Nobody has said it's got to be 15 percent. In fact, it may not actually get to 15 percent. But if we don't set a target for actually doing a hard look at who we are, then nobody's going to do anything."

Read the full story for free here.
Steve Walsh
As a military reporter, Steve Walsh delivers stories and features for TV, radio and the web.
See stories by Steve Walsh
More Stories