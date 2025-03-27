Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte sustainability group returns sponsorship after Duke Energy asks for looser pollution rules

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
Sustain Charlotte Executive Director Shannon Binns and his daughter present the 2024 Sustain Charlotte Awards.
Grant Baldwin
/
Grant Baldwin Photography
Sustain Charlotte Executive Director Shannon Binns and his daughter present at the 2024 Sustain Charlotte Awards.

In January, Duke Energy joined several other utilities in sending a letter asking then-EPA Administrator-nominee Lee Zeldin to roll back carbon and coal ash pollution regulations. In particular, the letter targeted regulations that would require Duke Energy to retire coal plants ahead of schedule as well as implement carbon storage technologies on new natural gas facilities or limit their runtimes.

In response, Sustain Charlotte said Wednesday that it’s returning a $10,000 sponsorship from Duke Energy. Sustain Charlotte Executive Director Shannon Binns said the company has the resources and influence to lead the country’s shift away from fossil fuels.

“We’re urging them to embrace that role, and actively support policies that accelerate the transition to healthier, sustainable communities, not just in Charlotte and in North Carolina, but across our country,” Binns said.

The nonprofit has received money from Duke in the past and still plans to hold the annual ceremony, honoring groups and individuals promoting sustainability and smart growth in the city. Duke Energy was the largest sponsor of the nonprofit’s 2025 Sustain Charlotte Awards. Binns said that he hopes other donors will fill the hole.

Duke Energy donates $38 million to nonprofits annually — most are donations made by the Duke Energy Foundation. The company issued the following statement in response to Sustain Charlotte’s decision:

"We’re disappointed in Sustain Charlotte’s decision. We have an unwavering commitment to support our communities with reliable energy while keeping prices as low as possible and continuing to protect public health and the environment as rigorous scientific testing confirms."

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Corrected: March 27, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
(3.27.25): Sustain Charlotte is returning a sponsorship from Duke Energy, not a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. Duke Energy donates $38 million to nonprofits annually — $25 million are donations made by the Duke Energy Foundation.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner
More Stories