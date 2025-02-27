Bringing The World Home To You

Uncertainty looms in Charlotte as Trump reinstates decades-old immigrant registry

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 27, 2025 at 10:31 AM EST
USCIS says those who are not registered should create a USCIS online account in preparation for the registration process.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
USCIS says those who are not registered should create a USCIS online account in preparation for the registration process.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it plans to reinstate a decades-old requirement for undocumented immigrants to register with the federal government.

Undocumented immigrants age 14 or older who have never been recorded by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will have to register, provide a home address and be fingerprinted.

Those who entered the U.S. with visas, border-crossing cards or have been placed in removal proceedings are already in the system.

The Alien Registration Act from 1940 was used at the time to document non-citizens and provided a legal pathway to residency.

Charlotte immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa says clients are anxious about how the Trump administration — which is pushing to deport millions— might use this information.

“We’re really not sure how that information will be used against them," Espinosa said. "It has created a lot of fear, not just among the migrant community, but in the community as a whole.”

Espinosa advises undocumented immigrants to speak with an immigration attorney. Those who are not registered could face fines and legal action.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
