These are the U.S. citizens held hostage in Gaza

Of the nearly 100 hostages still held in Gaza after being taken in an attack by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023, seven are U.S. citizens. Israeli officials have confirmed that four of the seven are dead. Two of those still living are on the list of nearly three dozen hostages Hamas has pledged to release as part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release a larger number of Palestinian detainees.

The Biden administration has been making a final push for the release of U.S. hostages, and President-elect Donald Trump has warned there would be "hell" to pay if the hostages are not released.

In a statement after Wednesday's announcement of the ceasefire, the families of American hostages in Gaza thanked President Biden and Trump for their efforts and said they feel hopeful that "under President Trump's leadership every last hostage will come home."

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Edan Alexander

Edan Alexander, 21

Alexander, from New Jersey, volunteered to serve in the Israeli military after graduating high school. He was taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, during the Hamas-led attack on Israel. On Nov. 30, 2024, Hamas released an undated video showing Alexander, in which he pleaded with President-elect Trump to secure his release — a sign that the video could have been recorded recently.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Itay Chen

Itay Chen, 19 (deceased)

Chen, a former Boy Scout who was serving in the Israeli military, was serving near the Gaza border when he was killed on Oct. 7, 2023. His body was taken into Gaza, and his death confirmed by Israeli authorities last March.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Sagui Dekel-Chen

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36

On Hamas' release list

A project manager for the British philanthropic organization JNF UK, Dekel-Chen warned others at Kibbutz Nir Oz of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and made sure his wife Avital and their children were safe before returning to assist the kibbutz security team. He was last heard from at 9:30 a.m. that day. His wife gave birth to a third daughter during his time in captivity. Dekel-Chen is among those on the list of hostages Hamas says it will release.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Gad Haggai

Gad Haggai, 73 (deceased)

U.S. and Israeli citizen Gad Haggai was killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz and his body taken by Hamas-led fighters to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. He was a retired chef and jazz musician with four children and seven grandchildren.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Judi Weinstein

Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70 (deceased)

A citizen of the U.S., Canada and Israel, Judi was the wife of Gad Haggai who taught English and mindfulness and helped students with anxiety. The couple was killed during a morning walk near their kibbutz by Hamas-led militants, who took their bodies back to Gaza.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Omer Neutra

Omer Neutra, 21 (deceased)

Neutra, who was born in New York, was killed by Hamas-led militants and his body taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, near Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was serving as a tank commander in the Israeli military. His death was confirmed last month.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum / Keith Siegel

Keith Siegel, 65

On Hamas' release list

Siegel, an occupational therapist from North Carolina, immigrated to Israel from the United States about 40 years ago, settling in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. He and his wife Aviva were abducted from the kibbutz on Oct. 7, 2023, and Aviva was released during a ceasefire the following month. The couple has four children and five grandchildren. On April 27, 2024, Siegel was seen in a video released by Hamas.

