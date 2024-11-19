Bringing The World Home To You

Democratic incumbent increases razor-thin NC Supreme Court lead

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 19, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST
Jefferson Riggs (left) and Allison Riggs.
Courtesy
Jefferson Riggs (left) and Allison Riggs.

Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs has expanded her razor-thin lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin in the race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Riggs was ahead by just 24 votes on Monday morning.

But after Forsyth County counted provisional ballots Monday, Riggs is now ahead by 623 votes — out of 5.5 million cast.

Two counties are listed Tuesday morning by the state Board of Elections as not having submitted final results.

Griffin and the state Republican Party on Monday filed for a temporary restraining order against the Board of Elections. They argue the state hasn’t turned over public records that will help Griffin determine whether to seek a recount or file a protest.

If Riggs wins the race, the balance of power on the court would stay the same, with Republicans holding a 5-2 advantage.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
