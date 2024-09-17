Buncombe County tax assessor fired after purchasing real estate with a direct report

Buncombe County's tax assessor R. Keith Miller was fired Tuesday, two weeks after attempting to retire. The unanimous vote to remove Miller came amid allegations from county leaders that he violated government rules when he purchased a beach property in Hilton Head, S.C., with an employee in his office.

In June, Miller purchased a condominium with his direct report in his county role, Rebecca Leigh Stroud.

Stroud, 55, worked at the county since 2017 as an administrative coordinator in the county’s tax assessor office. She resigned on Sept. 11, 2024, personnel files obtained by BPR show.

Miller, according to his lawyer during a meeting with commissioners on Tuesday, had submitted a letter of his intent to retire on Sept. 4, 2024. His attorney, Brian Elston, said county leaders rejected his request and instead moved to issue a notice of termination, alleging his financial investment with a direct report violated county government employee rules of conduct.

In the vote, commissioners cited state law that gives them the authority to appoint and remove the tax assessor.

Being terminated before retirement would significantly jeopardize Miller’s pending benefits as a retired government employee, his lawyer said.

Miller and Stroud paid $685,000 in June 2024 for a two-bed, two-bath Palmetto Dunes Resort condominium, property records show. It rents for around $300 per night, according to Zillow.

The sale, for which there was a loan, occurred with Miller designated as Stroud's power of attorney for the real estate transaction, another public record shows.

The two later transferred the property to an LLC - Luxe Living Properties - which had been formed by Miller in North Carolina in Nov. 2023, according to North Carolina Secretary of State business filing documents available online. The LLC was established for real estate holding, the annual report documents show.

On Sept. 11, 2024 – the day she resigned – Stroud was added as a Luxe Living Properties LLC company official, public records show.

Then, on Sept. 17 - the day of Miller’s public hearing in front of commissioners- Miller was removed as a Luxe Living Properties company official, leaving Stroud as the lone company official, according to an amended filing.

In a presentation to the county, Elston said his client is ”remorseful” for that decision and that it should not negate Miller’s 28 years of public service.

Miller wanted to retire and is entitled to retirement benefits, Elston said.

“Allegations against him do not rise to the level warranting his dismissal,” Elston told BPR.

Miller was hospitalized on Friday, Elston said, noting the toll the situation has taken on his client.

Commission chair Brownie Newman pointed out that the employee was a direct report to Miller.

Continuing to pursue the claim, Elston said, was an “invitation for significant and costly litigation.”

“The situation here did not involve any harm to anyone,” Elston said, noting that Miller was willing to retire. He has worked as the county’s tax assessor since 2017, and he has been an Buncombe County employee for 28 years.