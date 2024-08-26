Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
The Harris/Walz ticket will need to make inroads typically Republican states, counties, and districts. So, how can Democrats flip these red areas? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with strategists and rural delegates at the DNC about how Democrats can win these voters in 2024.