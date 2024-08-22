GOP strategist shares his thoughts on the DNC thus far

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
The Harris/Walz ticket will need to make inroads typically Republican states, counties, and districts. So, how can Democrats flip these red areas? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with strategists and rural delegates at the DNC about how Democrats can win these voters in 2024.