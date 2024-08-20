After court ruling, NC elections board allows presidential candidate Cornel West on the ballot

The North Carolina Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday to recognize the Justice For All Party, which will allow progressive academic Cornel West to be on the state's ballot for president.

The board last month had voted against certifying the party, citing concerns about whether its petition signatures were valid. The state Democratic Party and other organizations had challenged Justice For All to keep it off the ballot.

Justice For All sued, and last week federal judge Terrence Boyle ordered the elections board to recognize the party.

The elections board could have challenged the ruling. But Democratic elections board member Siobhan O’Duffy Millen, who had voted against certifying Justice For All, said the board’s hand is forced by the judge.

North Carolina will now have seven political parties on the ballot for president: Democratic, Republican, Green, Constitution, Libertarian, We The People and Justice for All.