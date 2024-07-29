Charlotte Water wants to transfer more water from the Catawba to the Rocky River basin

Charlotte Water is requesting permission to increase the amount of water it can transfer from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. The utility is hosting its final public meeting Monday night before submitting an application to state regulators.

Charlotte Water is the state’s largest utility, serving just over 1 million people. The utility can currently transfer up to 33 million gallons per day from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. This is the largest cap granted by any interbasin transfer certificate in the state.

Surface water from Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake is used in the Charlotte area. Some of that water is then discharged into the Rocky River Basin, which includes the eastern part of Mecklenburg County. Charlotte Water wants to increase the maximum amount of water it can discharge into the Rocky River Basin by an undetermined amount.

The current permit, issued in 2002, set a cap expected to serve Charlotte Water until 2030.

This would not impact the amount of water the utility can draw from the Catawba.

The final public meeting will begin tonight at 6 p.m. in Rock Hill at Dutchman Creek Middle School. A virtual option is also available.