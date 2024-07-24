UNC Board of Governors approves eliminating 4 UNCA academic programs

The UNC Board of Governors approved a recommendation on Wednesday to eliminate four University of North Carolina Asheville academic programs and curtail another.

In a video statement on YouTube last month, UNCA Chancellor Kimberly van Noort announced her proposal to eliminate those programs following an Academic Portfolio Review, prompted by ongoing financial struggles.

UNCA has seen a 25% enrollment decline over the last five years and is addressing a deficit of approximately $6 million.

The programs that are going to be discontinued in fall of 2024 are:



Ancient Mediterranean Studies (degree program and academic department)

Drama (degree program and academic department)

Philosophy (degree program and academic department)

Religious Studies (degree program and academic department)

In addition, French and German concentrations in the Languages and Literatures Departments will also be eliminated.

According to the agenda item from the Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs, personnel decisions have not yet been made for the eliminated programs. Individualized plans of study have been made for students still enrolled in their respective programs.

As reported by WUNC, the UNC System also announced it was rolling out a new pilot program to guarantee some admissions at UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, UNC Pembroke and Winston-Salem State. Any North Carolina high school student will be granted automatic admission to those institutions with a minimum GPA of 2.8.