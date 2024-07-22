European allies praise Biden's decision to step aside

Reaction to President Joe Biden's decision to step aside as Democratic presidential nominee has poured in from across Europe, including from key allies in the United Kingdom and Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid deserved recognition, while his foreign policy leadership merited praise.

"Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world," Scholz said. "Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us."

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he respected Biden's decision, and he looked forward to the two of them "working together during the remainder of his presidency."

Starmer said he knew the decision was taken "based on what he believes is best for the American people."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the move brave and dignified, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it may have been the most difficult decision of Joe Biden’s life.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who was in Washington D.C. just days ago for a NATO summit hosted by Biden — said his nation was grateful to Biden for his "critical" support for Ukraine's defense against Russia since the 2022 invasion.

"He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war."

"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years," he continued, "and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. We respect today's tough but strong decision."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another high-profile supporter of Ukraine, also praised the U.S. president's decision.

"I salute Joe Biden for the bravery of his decision and also for all he has done as president," he wrote.

Johnson had come to power during the Trump administration but worked closely with Biden to develop supportive military policies towards Ukraine in the immediate wake of Russia's 2022 invasion.

"He has been a staunch Atlanticist and friend to Britain throughout his career and it was a privilege to work with him," he concluded.

Meanwhile Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "four months until the election" in November, a period that he termed, "a long time in which a lot can happen. We need to observe and see what happens."

Copyright 2024 NPR