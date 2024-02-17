Fresh Air Weekend: Molly Ringwald; Busy Philipps

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Molly Ringwald breaks free from 'mom purgatory' in 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans': Ringwald represented teen angst in '80s films like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club. She says early success led to her being typecast, but adds, "I'm really happy with where I'm at right now."

How to have 'Perfect Days' in a flawed world — this film embraces beauty all around: Shot entirely in Tokyo, this elegant fable is Wim Wenders' best fiction feature in decades. Although it flirts with glibness, Perfect Days asks questions about how to find joy in imperfect situations.

From 'Freaks and Geeks' to 'Mean Girls,' Busy Philipps gives voice to teen concerns: Philipps stars in the musical film version of Mean Girls, based on the original 2004 film. In the TV show Girls 5 Eva, she plays a member of a girl group trying to make a comeback.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

