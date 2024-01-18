Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
The drowning death of a woman and two children from Mexico on the US-Mexico border have magnified the rift between Texas and federal officials over who has jurisdiction on the border and how to tackle the migrant crisis.
Historically, efforts to tighten gun laws in Maine have been ignored by lawmakers. But after a mass shooting last year left 18 people dead, activists say renewed calls for reform now have greater traction.
Oil production in the U.S. keeps growing, setting new records. Meanwhile oil companies are snapping each other up in a wave of mergers that's resulting in fewer, bigger companies — and possibly even more oil.