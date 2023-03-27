2023 Stories of Impact
WUNC news staff covering politics, education, health, environment and the military rounded up stories that made an impact on our community in 2023.
North Carolina’s state government agencies are facing a major worker shortage. They’re looking to the legislature this year to increase salaries so they can better recruit and retain employees.
The GOP-led North Carolina General Assembly just completed a run of public comment sessions on the drawing of new Congressional and state legislative district maps.
Each spring, thousands of nontraditional students who've gone back to college after a break will cross the commencement stage to get their diplomas. This is the story of one student from Greensboro who has overcome more than most to make it to this day.
Catherine Truitt sat down with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer for a wide-ranging conversation. Truitt is entering her third year as North Carolina's state superintendent of public instruction.
North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are bolstering esports programming. The hope is that it brings more students of color into an industry that’s lacking diversity.
After several UNC-Chapel Hill students died from fentanyl, these students are handing out the antidoteThree UNC-Chapel Hill students have become unexpected distributors of the life-saving drug naloxone in a college town where several students have recently died from opioid poisonings.
About a dozen bills introduced this year in North Carolina would impact transgender people including some that would restrict health care available to transgender kids.
The often-heated debate puts transgender athletes at the center of an issue without a clear middle ground.
The North Carolina Coastal Federation finished its restoration of the North River Wetlands Preserve this winter. Wetland habitats play several crucial roles, including protecting water quality, preventing floods, and serving as critical territory for unique plants and animals.
Indigenous activists are leading a movement to pass a state Rights of Nature law. They say the legislation would give the Haw River more environmental protection.
Marine Corps Lt. Col. Justin Constantine barely survived a 2006 sniper attack in Iraq. Yet it’s nearly impossible to list all the things he accomplished after being wounded.
101-year-old Joe Cooper was a crew member of the USS Ommaney Bay, which was attacked by a Japanese suicide pilot in World War II.