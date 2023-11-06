Fires threaten parts of Western North Carolina

Two separate fires are threatening communities in Western North Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Monday morning, November 6:

Above normal temperatures and ongoing drought are fueling wildfires in Western North Carolina.

In Cherokee County, the Collett Ridge Fire, just south of the town of Andrews in the Nantahala National Forest has tripled in size since Saturday and now covers more than 2100 acres.

U.S. Forest Service Map of the Collett Ridge fire as of November 6.

Andrews Mayor James Reid drove toward the fire at about 5am on Monday morning to check on the situation. He posted live on Facebook from Junaluska Road near one of the hillsides that is on fire.

“It is burning slow down the hill. I can see a couple of tree tops up the hill that are burning,” Reid said.

Around 9am, Reid told BPR he is worried that the fire is headed for homes that were previously safe.

“I think the wind got up a little bit last night and made it a little more dangerous. But everybody's very concerned,” Reid said.

In Cherokee County, the Rim Trail is temporarily closed for approximately 7 miles from Big Stump to Shinbone. There are no road or area closures at this time however, the public should avoid the area so fire crews and resources can work safely.

Along with the fire threat, smoke is impacting air quality across the region. The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Cherokee and surrounding counties.

“Even if you're not worried about the fire, the air quality is so bad. We've got elderly that have breathing problems and other things. There's no way to keep it from coming inside your house. The houses are getting smoky. I work at the high school and in the gymnasium is smoky. It's just a real presence of smoke everywhere,” Reid said.

An air quality alert is also in effect further east in Henderson County, where a brush fire has covered more than 400 acres in the Edneyville community, destroying two homes and damaging several other structures, according to the latest update from the NC Forest Service. The county has declared a state of emergency.

Henderson County Chief Communications Officer Mike Morgan said crews from local fire departments are working on protecting structures, while NC Forest Service crews focus on trying to contain the fire, which started November 3, and as of Monday morning, was 5% contained.

“They are working hard to keep this from spreading anymore, we’ve got very dry conditions, the wind is blowing. You know, mother nature can be dangerous and crazy,” said Morgan. “So we just tell folks, who live in this area - just be on the alert.”

Helen Chickering A brush fire in the Edneyville community in Henderson County can be seen burning on the hillside.

No injuries have been reported from either fire.

On Sunday, the NC Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning for 14 Western counties; Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain and Transylvania counties.

“Even though not all areas of the North Carolina fall under the burn ban, we do encourage extreme caution with any burning as conditions are dry in many areas of the state," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release. "We will continue to assess conditions in the coming weeks to determine if we need to expand the burn ban.”

Buncombe County followed suit, issuing a similar ban the same day, citing the dry conditions and high fire danger.

The ban does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill, or chiminea device smaller than 3 feet in diameter, according to the news release.

The forecast calls for rain at the end of the week, and community members hope that nature will put a stop to the current conditions.