A Greensboro judge seized a reporter's notes and issued a gag order. The paper hasn't appealed

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
Pixabay

News outlets have historically relied on the courts to uphold press freedoms, but some First Amendment and legal experts say that wasn’t the case in a Greensboro courtroom in July, when a judge seized the notebook of a Greensboro News and Record reporter and placed her under a gag order.

Michael Hewlett is one of the reporters covering the case for the digital news site The Assembly. He joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss his reporting published this week.

NC judge seized a reporter's notes and put in a gag order
First Amendment experts are crying foul after a Greensboro judge seized a reporter's notes and ordered her not to talk about the cases she saw in a courtroom that was open to the public.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is the host of Weekend Edition on Saturday/Sunday mornings, and a reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
