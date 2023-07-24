Bringing The World Home To You

NC home-schooling numbers dropped last year but remain above pre-pandemic levels

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Kailyn McCain was home-schooled last year, but her mother has enrolled her in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 2021-22.
Jarrett McCain
/
Kailyn McCain was home-schooled in 2020-21 but moved into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools the following year.

The number of home-schooled students declined slightly in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County last year, a new state tally shows.

Almost 153,000 North Carolina students were homeschooled the past school year, compared with more than 163,000 the previous year. That’s a decline of about 5%. But the latest numbers are 7.5% above the last pre-pandemic count, posted in the summer of 2019. Homeschooling boomed when schools shifted to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Mecklenburg and Wake counties, the state’s largest districts, have seen similar trends. In the Charlotte region, Lincoln, Union and Iredell counties saw slight increases in home-schooling during the past year, while Cabarrus and Gaston counties logged fewer home-schooled students. All remain well above 2019 numbers.

The state’s Division of Non-Public Education estimates home-school enrollment and publishes the data in the summer after a school year ends. The division also tallies private school enrollment but as of Monday afternoon that data had not been posted for 2022-23. The website says it’s coming by the end of July.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
