Italian EV charger company picks Charlotte for US headquarters

An Italian company that makes ultra-fast electric-vehicle charging stations says it will locate its U.S. headquarters and service center in Charlotte and create 300 jobs.

alpitronic Americas plans to spend $18.3 million to put its operations in an existing building at 5815 Westpark Drive, off Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road. The 14-year-old company is based in Bolzano, Italy.

A series of economic development announcements in recent years has brought dozens of EV-related companies to the Carolinas. Earlier this month, EV charger maker Atom Power announced a $4.2 million expansion in Huntersville . North and South Carolina are also home to electric vehicle and battery manufacturers, component suppliers and companies that mine and process lithium and other minerals. Charlotte-based Albemarle Corp. in December announced a $200 million lithium research center in northeast Charlotte.

alpitronic / alpitronic makes ultrafast charging stations for electric vehicles.

"Our state is developing a burgeoning e-mobility supply chain with the support of yet another clean energy company. Our favorable business climate, reliable transportation network, and skilled talent help global companies fuel their growth," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release.

State Sen. DeAndrea Salvador, of Charlotte, who is on the Senate's Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee, called it an "outstanding win" for the county and state.

"Our region is a leading center for diverse, tech talent and can undoubtedly offer alpitronic the world-class workforce they need to execute their growth strategy," Salvador said.

The jobs will pay an average of $90,000 a year, though salaries will vary.

alpitronic could receive up to $2.7 million dollars in state, county and city incentives, including:



A $2.3 million Job Development Investment grant from the state, payable over 12 years.

$181,846 in reimbursements for property taxes over seven years from the City of Charlotte.

$145,265 in property tax reimbursements over three years from Mecklenburg County.

All the incentives require the company to meet targets for investment and new jobs.

City officials said alpitronic is under contract to buy the building and expects to close later this week. They did not say how much the company will pay.