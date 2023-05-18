Bringing The World Home To You

Massive fire destroys SouthPark apartment building under construction; 2 workers missing

WFAE | By Steve Harrison,
Kenneth Lee Jr.Woody Cain
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
20230518_111604.jpg
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
A fire broke out at a construction site in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Emergency crews worked for hours Thursday morning to extinguish a five-alarm fire at a construction site in south Charlotte that left an apartment building under construction totally destroyed.

The blaze broke out a little after 9 a.m. at a construction site on the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive, across the street from SouthPark Mall. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, paramedics said.

But Charlotte Fire Department Chief Reginald Johnson said the construction foreman reported two workers are unaccounted for. WSOC-TV reported Thursday evening that one worker, a 30-year-old man, died. The Charlotte Fire Department said they couldn't confirm any fatalities and that firefighters were still searching through the large amount of smoldering wreckage.

The fire quickly swept through the building, sending workers running. Fifteen workers were rescued, and two companies of firefighters had to transmit "maydays" to be rescued themselves.

"That's how fast-moving this fire was," he said. "High heat conditions well over 2,000 degrees, and as the construction site is open, a lot of wood is exposed, the fire moved very rapidly."

Other fires sparked by embers sprang up nearby but were extinguished.

Witnesses and social media video described spectacularly high flames, leaping 50 feet in the air. The fire was mostly extinguished as of noon, though firefighters were still spraying hot spots. The area was choked with smoke. There was ash all over the ground, and traffic was stopped on many surrounding streets.

Walter Morris said his nephew was in a construction crane above the site and could not get down initially because the flames were so high. His nephew was eventually able to climb to safety.

"The heat got to him, you know, a couple of times he was calling saying how hot it was, his eyes were red," said Morris. "When he walked down, he climbed down and he walked to the stretcher."

Berta Hernandez is a construction worker. Speaking outside the smoking building, the fire quickly engulfed the site even as workers fled.

"We were working. The fire was on the second floor. We were on the sixth floor and didn’t realize what was happening below. We left when we saw people running outside and you could already see the cloud of smoke," she said.

He was taken to the hospital, Morris said, where he remained Thursday afternoon. But he was OK.

Authorities haven't said what might have caused the fire.

WFAE reporters Nick De La Canal, Lisa Worf and Ely Portillo contributed.

Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter.
Kenny is a reporter for WFAE.
Woody is a reporter for WFAE.
