© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
JCSU exhibit focuses on Negro National Baseball League — an often forgotten part of American history

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published May 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
PAIGE WIDE SHOT.jpeg
JCSU Library
Negro National League baseball legend Satchel Paige pitched an estimated 2,600 games with 300 shutouts, and 55 no-hitters. He played for various NNL teams, including the Kansas City Monarchs, Baltimore Black Sox, New York Black Yankees and others before segregation ended in the major leagues. Paige played for the Cleveland Indians when he was in his late 40s and was the first NNL player to pitch in a World Series.

It’s been just over 100 years since the Negro National League was founded as a way to organize Black baseball teams. Their players were not allowed to join major league teams, not because they were not talented enough but simply because of the color of their skin.

IMG_0018 (2).JPG
Gwendolyn Glenn
/
WFAE
Pitcher and Hall of Famer Andrew "Rube" Foster is credited with founding the Negro National League for Black baseball teams in 1920 is seen in this photo on display in the exhibit.

In a podcast, NPR host Scott Simon asked how could the major league be "major" without baseball's African American greats such as Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Rube Foster and numerous others. These baseball legends proved their athleticism in the National Negro League before large crowds year round. The NNL was founded in 1920, mainly by African American player and later Hall of Famer Andrew Rube Foster.

TIMELINE.jpeg
Johnson C. Smith University
/
Exhibition at Johnson C. Smith University focuses on the National Negro League baseball teams and its' players, who were not allowed to play in Major League Baseball until Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947 in his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Since 1991, the Kansas City-based Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has preserved the history of these unsung American baseball heroes who faced numerous challenges to play the game they loved. The museum has created several national traveling exhibitions to highlight the players, their importance to the Black community and their impact on American society. This week, one of those exhibitions opened at Johnson C. Smith University.

IMG_0002.JPG
Gwendolyn Glenn
/
Authentic signature of Buck Leonard, included in the JCSU Negro National League exhibition. Leonard, a North Carolina native, a first-baseman and top hitter was a key part of the Homestead Grays' dynasty of the 1930s and 1940s.

The exhibition focuses on this often-forgotten slice of American history and also on the Negro Baseball League’s connections to North Carolina — home to some baseball greats. JCSU archivist Brandon Lunsford talked to WFAE's All Things Considered host Gwendolyn Glenn about the NNL and the players' contributions to the game and American society.

newark eagles.JPG
Gwendolyn Glenn
/
Flyer advertising a NNL game featuring the Newark Eagles, a team that had a farm team in North Carolina called the Winston-Salem Giants.

The Negro Leagues Baseball exhibition is on display in JCSU’s James B. Duke Library through June 7.

IMG_0004.JPG
JCSU Library
/
Also included in the exhibit on the National Negro League is this picture of the Second Ward High School baseball team, the first high school for African Americans that opened in 1923.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn
