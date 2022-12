WUNC announces special holiday programs

Hanukkah. Christmas. Kwanzaa. WUNC will air special programs to celebrate these holidays and other special moments as 2022 draws to close. We hope you enjoy our holiday program line-up:

Sunday 12/18, 7:00 p.m. Hanukkah Lights

Saturday 12/24 (Christmas Eve):

6:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales

7:00 p.m. Travel with Rick Steves Holiday Special

8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. A Back Porch Music Christmas

Sunday 12/25 (Christmas):

6:00 p.m. All Songs Considered for the Holiday Extravaganza

7:00 p.m. An Afro Blue Christmas

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. A Back Porch Music Christmas

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Thistle & Shamrock – A Child’s Christmas in Wales

Monday 12/26 (Kwanzaa):

8:00 p.m. A Season’s Griot

Tuesday 12/27:

8:00 p.m. Great Grief Special

Friday 12/30:

7:00 p.m. Great Grief Special (Rebroadcast)

Happy Holidays from WUNC!