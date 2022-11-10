Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Lauren Dake
Published November 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST
Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek greets an employee of a local grocery store before casting her ballot at a ballot drop box on Nov. 2, in Portland, Ore.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
/
Getty Images
Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek greets an employee of a local grocery store before casting her ballot at a ballot drop box on Nov. 2, in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Loading...

Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors — a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.

The race for Oregon governor was one of the most competitive in the country. Part of the reason was Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator who ran as an unaffiliated candidate. Early in the race, she had the backing of one of Oregon's richest men, Nike co-founder Phil Knight. As polls continually showed Johnson lagging in the race, Knight switched his allegiance and started donating to Drazan's campaign.

The victory highlights the complete dominance Democrats have held over the governor's mansion in Oregon for four decades. Polls have shown Oregonians are upset about a worsening homeless crisis, rising crime and the cost of goods like groceries. They are also not fans of the outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, who has the lowest approval rating of any governor in the country.

Yet, the Democrats still prevailed. Part of the reason is simple math: there are still more registered Democrats in the state than there are Republicans.

While serving as speaker of the state House for nearly a decade, Kotek passed a litany of progressive legislation including to raise the state's minimum wage and make Oregon the first in the nation with statewide rent control.

"Oregon can do great things," she said recently. "We have not had the leadership in our governor's office over the last several years to make that happen, and I am tired of it."

More Election 2022 coverage

  • Oregon Election Results

  • More Election Coverage from OPB

  • Jefferson Public Radio's Election Coverage

  • KLCC's Gubernatorial Candidate Profiles

    • Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting

    Tags
    NPR News
    Lauren Dake
    More Stories