Estranged: Coming Soon From Embodied

TRAILER TRANSCRIPT:

Anita Rao [Host]: It's often slow and drawn out a relationship with a parent, sibling or kid phrase weakens and then becomes estranged. But sometimes it happens overnight.

Tiffany Scott: He sent my sister and I a text asking us not to contact him that he had a lot on his mind and that he would contact us in a couple of weeks. And I didn't hear from him again for a year and a half.

Anita Rao [Host]: I'm Anita Rao, in a society that celebrates family over everything. How do you make sense of your family story when it's not so clear cut?

Raksha Vasudevan: I think the word strange in estrangement is really key. I think in relationships where I do feel this sense of estrangement, I feel almost a stranger to myself.

Scott Schumer: I think it's essential that people hear about this stuff, because people keep it buried. I know how that feels. I really do.

Anita Rao [Host]: Belonging and connection among estranged family relationships, a special coming soon from Embodied.