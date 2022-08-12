Bringing The World Home To You

Estranged: Coming Soon From Embodied

North Carolina Public Radio
Published August 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
An illustration split into two: on the left hand side is a family portrait of a white presenting man, South Asian-presenting woman and two young kids. All three are dressed in traditional Indian clothing. On the right hand side is an illustration of someone receiving a phone call from "Mom" and hovering over the button to block the call. At the top of the illustration reads: Estranged: A Special from Embodied.
Charnel Hunter
/

What is the holiday season like when you're estranged from your nuclear family? Embodied presents "Estranged," an hour-long special about finding belonging when your family bonds are broken. Available starting November 1.

TRAILER TRANSCRIPT:

Anita Rao [Host]: It's often slow and drawn out a relationship with a parent, sibling or kid phrase weakens and then becomes estranged. But sometimes it happens overnight.

Tiffany Scott: He sent my sister and I a text asking us not to contact him that he had a lot on his mind and that he would contact us in a couple of weeks. And I didn't hear from him again for a year and a half.

Anita Rao [Host]: I'm Anita Rao, in a society that celebrates family over everything. How do you make sense of your family story when it's not so clear cut?

Raksha Vasudevan: I think the word strange in estrangement is really key. I think in relationships where I do feel this sense of estrangement, I feel almost a stranger to myself.

Scott Schumer: I think it's essential that people hear about this stuff, because people keep it buried. I know how that feels. I really do.

Anita Rao [Host]: Belonging and connection among estranged family relationships, a special coming soon from Embodied.