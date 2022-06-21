Bringing The World Home To You

1 man is determined to break the cycle and not end up back in prison

By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

Daniel Duron changed his life by earning his bachelor's degree behind bars. His path will be more available next year, when people in federal and state prisons will once again qualify for Pell grants.

