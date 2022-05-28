Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for May 28, 2022: Live from San Francisco!

Published May 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor of <em>Ear Hustle</em>.
Francesca Leonardi
/
Ear Hustle
Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor of <em>Ear Hustle</em>.

This week's show was recorded at the Sydney Goldstein Theater, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor and panelists Maz Jobrani, Paula Poundstone and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
A New Pox On All Our Houses; Party Crashing in Britain; Back in the Danger Zone

Panel Questions
Putin's Enemies List

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about big solutions to small problems, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor answer questions about rodeos
This week, we make our triumphant return to the Bay Area, with the help of Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor. Their podcast is a alternatively hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of life in prison, but what do they know about rodeos, or Steer Hustles?

Panel Questions
A Dinosaur Mystery Solved; Pomp and Circumstance and Supply Chain Issues; Too Early To Jackhammer

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The AirBnB With Lots of Buzz; Healthy Embraces; and A New Reason to Never Go Near the Water Again.

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict, after Top Gun: Maverick, what will be the next long-awaited sequel.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.