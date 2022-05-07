Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for May 7, 2022: With Not My Job guest Adam Scott

Published May 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
Adam Scott in Los Angeles
Mike Coppola
/
Getty Images for Turner

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Adam Scott and panelists Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

SCOTUS Interruptus; Crate-Trained Co-workers; Moving Drive-In Movies

Panel Questions
Mixed Messages from Moses

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about improvements at the dentist's office, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Severance star Adam Scott about blessed unions
Adam Scott stars in the brilliant new dark comedy Severance, so we've invited him on to answer three questions about unions: specifically weddings, engagements and proposals.

Panel Questions
Human Resources Meets Hinge Resources; What We Lose In Zoom; Art Heist Coverup

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Taste of Chicago in a Can; Breakthroughs in Brushology; The Knights of the Salad Bar

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict the theme of next year's Met Gala.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.