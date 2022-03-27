The Final Four are set in this year's March Madness

The Final Four are set for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament: Rivals North Carolina and Duke will face off in one semifinal; in the other, Kansas will face Villanova.

North Carolina cut short a stunning Cinderella run by Saint Peter's University — a small New Jersey school that entered the tournament as the second-lowest ranking team — ending the Elite Eight game, 69-49, on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks advanced after beating the Miami Hurricanes, 76-50.

Both Final Four games will be held on Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans, with the championship game set for April 4.

North Carolina vs. Duke: The storied foes will meet in an NCAA tournament for the first time. The Tar Heels bear six national titles. The Blue Devils are just one championship shier.

Kansas vs. Villanova: The Kansas Jayhawks are gunning for their first national title since 2008 against a familiar rival. The last time the Jayhawks made it to the semifinals was in 2018, when they lost 95-79 to the Villanova Wildcats. Each team is looking to grab a fourth national championship.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.