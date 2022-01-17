Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A San Francisco agency is trying to keep drivers' vehicles from being towed

Published January 17, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get a text message from an unknown number with some urgent warning, it's usually best to delete and definitely don't click on the link. But San Francisco officials say their messages are real. The Municipal Transportation Agency is texting drivers when a car is about to be towed. Run out to move it, and you can save $500. Sadly, the message also means you were ticketed, and there is no warning that's going to save you from paying that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.