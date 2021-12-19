Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Yes you candy!

By Will Shortz
Published December 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word CANDY. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters C-A-N-D-Y. For example, if the category were "Six-Letter Girl's Names," you might say Connie, Arlene, Nadine, Denise, and Yvonne. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.


1. DOG BREEDS
• Collie, chihuahua, cocker spaniel
• Airedale, afghan
• Newfoundland
• Dachshund, dalmatian, doberman pinscher
• Yorkshire terrier


2. FOREIGN RIVERS
• Congo, Churchill
• Amazon, Amur, Amu Darya
• Nile, Niger
• Danube, Dneiper, Don
• Yangtze, Yellow, Yukon (partly in Canada)

3. PRO BASEBALL TEAMS
• Cubs, Cardinals
• Astros, Angels, Athletics
• Nationals
• Dodgers, Diamondbacks
• Yankees

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Think of a major U.S. city in two words. Insert an L in the exact middle of the second word. Now read the first word forward and the second word backward, and you'll name two things associated with this time of year. What are they?

Challenge answer: Santa Fe --> Santa & elf

Winner: Harry Yudenfriend from Poughkeepsie, NY

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Take the name of a well-known artist. The first name can be divided to form two common words that are synonyms. The last name can be anagrammed to form an antonym of those two words. Who is the artist, and what are the words?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz
Stories From This Author