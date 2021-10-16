Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove; Tubist Richard Antoine White

Fresh Air
Published October 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
In his new book, Questlove moves through his life, writing about memories, turning points and the songs he listened to.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Questlove spins the soundtrack of his life in 'Music is History': In his new book, Roots co-founder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson starts in 1971 and moves year-by-year through his life, writing about memories, turning points and the songs he listened to.

Tubist Richard Antoine White shares his unlikely path to the stage 'I'm Possible': White spent his early childhood in poverty in Baltimore, at times sleeping in abandoned houses. He's now principal tubist in the Santa Fe Symphony and the New Mexico Philharmonic.

