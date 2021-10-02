Fresh Air weekend: Anita Hill; 'Dear Evan Hansen' star Ben Platt

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Anita Hill Started A Conversation About Sexual Harassment. She's Not Done Yet: Hill doesn't regret testifying against Clarence Thomas during his 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearing: "There is victory in being able to come forward and state what has happened to you."

'Feel Flows' Captures The Beach Boys At The Peak Of Their Artistry: A new 5-disc reissue of the 1970 and 1971 albums Sunflower and Surf's Up reveals the Beach Boys at a crossroads, having moved beyond surf-music pop hits, and shooting for more mainstream success.

'Dear Evan Hansen' Actor Ben Platt Escapes From Anxiety By Being In The Spotlight: Platt frequently worries about the past and what's to come, but there's one place where his anxiety tends to subside. "Being on stage, for me, is kind of the antidote to that," he says.

