Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Have Resigned Over A Vaccine Mandate, Union Says

Dozens of Massachusetts State Police troopers have put in their resignation papers following the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order issued last month, all executive department employees are required to show proof of vaccination on or before Oct. 17, or they will be fired.

"It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives," State Police Association President Michael Cherven said in a statement.

Chervin said the troopers should have "reasonable alternatives" to being required to get vaccinated such as wearing masks and being tested regularly.

Last week, a state judge denied a request from the state's police union to block the governor's vaccine mandate for troopers, according to WBZ-TV. The police union's attorneys told the local broadcaster that up to 20% of state police employees remain unvaccinated.

With the judge's ruling, unvaccinated troopers were only given a few days to get their first vaccine dose or they could face disciplinary action, WBZ reported.

