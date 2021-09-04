Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twice As Nice: Pete Buttigieg And His Husband Announce The Arrival Of Two Children

By Becky Sullivan
Published September 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Pete Buttigieg (left), now the secretary of transportation, appears alongside his husband, Chasten, in February 2020. The couple are now the parents of two children.
Pete Buttigieg (left), now the secretary of transportation, appears alongside his husband, Chasten, in February 2020. The couple are now the parents of two children.

When Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, announced last month that he and his husband Chasten had become parents, the congratulations were many but the details were few.

At the time, they expressed their excitement but did not share any additional information about their new child, saying only "the process isn't done yet."

Now, the good news has doubled: On Saturday, the Buttigiegs announced they have welcomed not one but two children — a daughter and a son.

"We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Buttigieg wrote on his personal Twitter account, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple apparently in a hospital room, each holding a newborn.

Pete Buttigieg is the country's first openly gay person to hold a Senate-confirmed position in the Cabinet. After his unsuccessful bid for president in 2020, he was sworn in as the secretary of transportation in February with Chasten at his side.

Now, the two are arguably the highest-profile same-sex couple in U.S. politics. Their birth announcements are a moment of visibility for same-sex marriage and parenthood.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has been a producer for NPR since 2011. She is one of the network's go-to breaking news producers and has been on the ground for many major news stories of the past several years. She traveled to Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, to Colombia to cover the Zika virus, to Afghanistan for the anniversary of Sept. 11 and to Pyongyang to report on the regime of Kim Jong-Un. She's also reported from around the U.S., including Hurricane Michael in Florida and the mass shooting in San Bernardino.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
More Stories