Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Announce They Are Now Parents

Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, have welcomed a child, the transportation secretary announced on his personal Twitter account.

The news marked a moment of visibility for same-sex partners and parents who, until Buttigieg's confirmation to the Transportation Department, had not had the representation of an openly gay person serving in a Senate-confirmed Cabinet position.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg wrote in a tweet Tuesday. "We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."

Buttigieg, 39, made history in February when he became the first openly gay, Senate-confirmed Cabinet member. He was sworn in by Vice President Harris with his husband, Chasten, at his side.

