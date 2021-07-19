Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNC To Establish New TBI Treatment Program With Funding From Gary Sinise

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jay Price
Published July 19, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
MatthewGfellerCenter
UNC Chapel Hill
/
At the Matthew Gfeller Center, UNC-Chapel Hill researchers study the causes and effects of Traumatic Brain Injury

UNC Chapel Hill has received a $12.5 million gift to start a clinical treatment program for veterans and first responders with traumatic brain injuries.

The new program, called THRIVE — Transforming Health and Resilience in Veterans — builds on the university’s expertise in concussion and head injuries from sports. It will offer access to treatment at sites across the state.

The money came from a foundation started by Actor Gary Sinise, a long-time advocate for troops and veterans.

Traumatic brain injury — or TBI — is a signature injury of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, in part because improvised bombs were so common. Many troops survived blasts, but shock waves caused a TBI. More than 400,000 veterans have been diagnosed with TBIs since the year 2000.

When veterans come in to the program, they will undergo a wellness exam, and then a team of physicians, neuropsychologists, athletic trainers, physical therapists, social workers and counselors will design care plan for each veteran.

Dr. Shawn Kane, the THRIVE Program’s chief medical officer and associate professor in the department of family medicine at UNC, spent 27 years as a physician in the U.S. Army.

"It is important for us to leverage our expertise and health care resources to assist our veterans who may have developed long-term, complex physical and neurological health issues from combat-related exposures in service to our nation," he said.

Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
See stories by Jay Price
Stories From This Author