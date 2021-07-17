'Wait Wait' For July 17, 2021: 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Phillipa Soo and panelists Gina Brillon, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Texas Flee Step; Hot Vacation Spot; Joe's Kid Could Paint That!

Panel Questions

Swimming With Strangers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about new frontiers in beer advertising, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo On Ham

Soo created the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway and was just nominated for an Emmy for the televised version of her performance. We've invited her to play a game called "Hamilton? Try a ton o' ham."

Panel Question

CSI: Pets; World's Worst Lottery; Woke Coke

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bowled Over By Buried Treasure; Ukemania!; Aquarium Busters

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict how Texas will get the wayward Democrats to come back.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.