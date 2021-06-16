Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visitor Uses Decades-Old Ticket To Visit Boston's New England Aquarium

Published June 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman in Boston decided to visit the New England Aquarium. And she got in by using a ticket that was nearly four decades old. Back in 1983, her great-aunt purchased a late gate ticket, which was like a rain check. No expiration date - quote, "good for admission at any time in the future." The aquarium discontinued using those tickets about 25 years ago but says a customer still presents one of the old tickets about once each year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.