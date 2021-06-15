Bringing The World Home To You

There Is A Cat Burglar On The Loose In Beaverton, Ore.

Published June 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. There's a cat burglar on the loose in Beaverton, Ore. Her name is Esme, and she is a literal cat who steals items from her neighbors. Esme's owner, Kate, knew she had to make it right, so she displayed all her cat's loot on a clothesline with a sign that says, my cat is a thief. In just a month, Kate says she's already returned 10 pairs of gloves, a few masks and even a belt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.