Survey Says: America Loves Game Shows

Published June 11, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Survey says America loves game shows. So much so that The Strong National Museum of Play is starting an archive solely devoted to game show history. It'll include old set designs, props and scripts. Among its supporters - "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings. He calls game shows one of the great American art forms. But you can decide for yourself.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FAMILY FEUD")

STEVE HARVEY: Anthony, give me a boy's name that starts with the letter H.

ANTHONY: Jose.

MCCAMMON: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.