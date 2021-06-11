Bringing The World Home To You

Researchers Examining Medieval Skeletons Find Really Bad Bunions

Published June 11, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Should we go back to work post-pandemic in uncomfortable shoes? NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell tweeted that she's been contemplating formal wear sneakers, which made me giggle. But a new study analyzed medieval skeletons and found painful-looking degeneration in their foot bones - basically, really bad bunions. The problem - pointy shoes that were popular in 14th-century Britain. I'm Googling formal wear sneakers now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.