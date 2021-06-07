Bringing The World Home To You

Unidentified Person Buys World's Most Expensive Parking Space

Published June 7, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finding parking in any city can be a pain, right? And after circling the same block over and over, it's easy to wish for a convenient reserved spot of your very own. A luxury building in Hong Kong just reported selling one of its coveted parking spots for $1.3 million, breaking the world record for most expensive parking spot. In case you are doing the math at home, that breaks down to almost $10,000 per square foot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.