Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon's Resource List For Navigating Loss

Our relationship with grief is expansive and ongoing. Host Nnenna Freelon and the rest of the Great Grief team would like to share this list of helpful resources for those embarking on or continuing their personal journey through loss. This list is not exhaustive. Please check back for updates.

Grief Share connects those in need to weekly support groups.

UNC's Collaborative for Maternal and Infant health offers resources for parents suffering the loss of a child.

The Partnership for a Healthy Durham offers bereavement resources to those based in the Triangle area.

AARP offers a list of five surprising truths about grief, for those mourning the loss of a spouse or life partner.

AARP also provides these helpful tips for coping with loss, one step at a time.