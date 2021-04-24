Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big mistake in professional sports? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Two words - concrete basketball.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: A new mashup called table tennis MMA.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Super Bowl halftime show featuring Nickelback.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Hey, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Negin Farsad and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.