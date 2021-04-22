With PowerWash Simulator Video Game, Clean Without Leaving The Couch

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Have you ever blasted away dirt and grime from a wall on your house or maybe a deck? Power washing is awesome. Now, if only there was a way to recreate that feeling without getting up from the couch. Well, there's the power wash simulator video game. Controlling a high-pressure hose, you shoot water at dirty houses - virtually, of course. You don't have to rent a power washer. And you can do it over and over again. Now make me a video game where my kids learn how to do the dishes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.