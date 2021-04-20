Bringing The World Home To You

Union Groups Mobilize To Keep Moderate Democrats In Line For Biden's Proposals

By Don Gonyea
Published April 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT

Union groups are trying to keep moderate Democrats in line on Biden's jobs and infrastructure proposals. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised concerns about proposed tax increases on corporations.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
